$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Pearl White Multi-Coat]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Sleigh the Savings Sale! This December, were bringing you festive deals and massive savings on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourselfso weve wrapped up some incredible offers to make it happen during our Sleigh the Savings Sale! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the perfect car to make your holiday season shine. Unbeatable Holiday Offers: Weve decked the halls with monstrous savings this December. Whether youre upgrading or buying your first car, youll get more value and less stress with every deal. Joyful Financing Options: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Were making sure your car-buying journey is as smooth as sleighing down a snowy hill. Quality You Can Trust, All Season Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride in top condition long after the holidays. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Disappear!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507 Browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca Visit us in person or chat with us on Facebook Messenger m.me/ridetime. Focus on What Matters: The Sleigh the Savings Sale is all about making this holiday season merry and bright with reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicles at prices youll love. Dont let these deals vanishjoin us for the Sleigh the Savings Sale and drive away in the perfect car for the holidays! DLR 4080
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161