2021 Tesla Model 3

Stock #: F46845

VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXMF870139

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 16,054 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Mobile hotspot internet access Smart Device Integration Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Restricted Driving Mode Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 1 Spd Automatic Transmission Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

