Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Tesla Model 3

16,054 KM

Details Description Features

$58,070

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,070

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7559680
  3. 7559680
  4. 7559680
  5. 7559680
  6. 7559680
  7. 7559680
  8. 7559680
  9. 7559680
  10. 7559680
  11. 7559680
  12. 7559680
  13. 7559680
  14. 7559680
  15. 7559680
  16. 7559680
  17. 7559680
  18. 7559680
  19. 7559680
  20. 7559680
  21. 7559680
  22. 7559680
  23. 7559680
  24. 7559680
  25. 7559680
  26. 7559680
  27. 7559680
  28. 7559680
  29. 7559680
  30. 7559680
Contact Seller

$58,070

+ taxes & licensing

16,054KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7559680
  • Stock #: F46845
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXMF870139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F46845
  • Mileage 16,054 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Electric ZEV 271hp 1-Speed Automatic RWD Pearl White Multi-Coat

8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Seat Trim, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Aero.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Restricted Driving Mode
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
1 Spd Automatic Transmission
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Nissan 370Z Cou...
 22,079 KM
$33,910 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla LE
 70,415 KM
$16,526 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Man...
 7,899 KM
$48,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory