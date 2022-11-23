$55,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus With Basic Autopilot
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$55,500
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6MF976622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Rate Drop Sale at 4.99% up to 36 months with zero down zero trade oac. See us for details!
This 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
SPECS:
Autopilot
All Black Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Partial Premium Interior
18 Aero Wheels
Standard Range Plus Rear-Wheel Drive
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires June 4, 2025 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 4, 2029 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 4, 2029 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Vehicle Features
