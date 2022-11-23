Menu
2021 Tesla Model 3

30,470 KM

Details Description Features

$55,500

+ tax & licensing
$55,500

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus With Basic Autopilot

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus With Basic Autopilot

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$55,500

+ taxes & licensing

30,470KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9424461
  • Stock #: F4MUR7
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6MF976622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4MUR7
  • Mileage 30,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Rate Drop Sale at 4.99% up to 36 months with zero down zero trade oac. See us for details!
This 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Rear Wheel Drive is powered by a Single Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Sentry Security, Onboard factory dashcam, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!



SPECS:
Autopilot
All Black Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Partial Premium Interior
18 Aero Wheels
Standard Range Plus Rear-Wheel Drive
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go

ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires June 4, 2025 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 4, 2029 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 4, 2029 or 160,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Charge Port Door
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

