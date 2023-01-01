$49,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161
2021 Tesla Model 3
STANDARD RANGE PLUS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$49,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9755509
- Stock #: 23121
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7MF057051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Pearl White Multi-Coat]
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there! Looking for a car deal that's so good, you won't need the luck of the Irish? Well, look no further than Ride Time's "No Luck Needed In March" event! We've got everything you need to upgrade your ride without relying on good fortune. Well, well, well, look what we have here - a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with all the bells and whistles. Pearl White Multi-Coat paint? Check. Upgraded 19in Sport Wheels? Check. And the best part? You didn't have to sell a kidney to afford it. At a price that's lower than a Kardashian's monthly makeup budget, this Tesla is the ultimate steal. But don't let the low price fool you - this baby packs a punch. With a top speed that'll make your hair stand on end and a range that'll make you forget what a gas station looks like, you'll be zipping around town like a superhero. And let's not forget about the high-tech features that come standard with every Tesla. The touchscreen display alone will make you feel like a Silicon Valley mogul, and the autopilot feature will make you feel like a boss. So what are you waiting for? Get behind the wheel of this beauty and let the good times roll. Your wallet (and the planet) will thank you. Our massive selection of top-quality used cars are always priced to sell, with an average of 100 vehicles under $30,000 in stock. And with over 15 lenders on board, we'll help you find financing options that work for you no four-leaf clovers required! All of our vehicles come with a fresh Manitoba Safety inspection, a free CarFax history report, and our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program" which saves you approximately $200 per year. Plus, we're the only dealership in Manitoba that offers AIR MILES® Reward Miles talk about a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow! Don't worry if you're not in town we ship worldwide, so you can get behind the wheel of your new ride no matter where you are. And if you have a trade-in, we'll give you a fair price for it no leprechaun magic involved. To make things even easier, we offer contactless online purchasing and financing applications. And if you have any questions, our team is available 24/7 via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger at https://m.me/ridetime. So if you're ready to upgrade your ride without relying on good luck, visit us in-store or shop online now during our "No Luck Needed In March" event! Trust us this is one deal you won't want to miss!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.