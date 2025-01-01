Menu
Very rare, very fast, very awesome. Limited time to purchase something exclusive, please call for details. Experience the future of electric performance with this pre-owned 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid. This cutting-edge sedan combines luxury, speed, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience. - Impressive 1,020 horsepower electric powertrain - 0-60 mph in just 1.99 seconds - Innovative yoke steering wheel with heating function - Advanced Autopilot capabilities for enhanced safety - Sleek Midnight Silver Metallic exterior - Spacious interior with seating for up to 5 passengers - State-of-the-art infotainment system with smart device integration Ready to revolutionize your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Jaguar Winnipeg. Our team of Tesla specialists is here to answer any questions and guide you through the seamless purchasing process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Please note: 1) With the summer performance tires this car cannot be test driven until road conditions permit. 2) Completion of Manitoba safety once purchased. Call for further details at 204-452-8030.

2021 Tesla Model S

39,446 KM

$84,444

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model S

Plaid | Something Special Here

12169260

2021 Tesla Model S

Plaid | Something Special Here

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Contact Seller

$84,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,446KM
VIN 5YJSA1E69MF450827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour MIDNIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5X2X3
  • Mileage 39,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rare, very fast, very awesome. Limited time to purchase something exclusive, please call for details.
Experience the future of electric performance with this pre-owned 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid. This cutting-edge sedan combines luxury, speed, and advanced technology for an unparalleled driving experience.

- Impressive 1,020 horsepower electric powertrain
- 0-60 mph in just 1.99 seconds
- Innovative yoke steering wheel with heating function
- Advanced Autopilot capabilities for enhanced safety
- Sleek Midnight Silver Metallic exterior
- Spacious interior with seating for up to 5 passengers
- State-of-the-art infotainment system with smart device integration

Ready to revolutionize your driving experience? Reserve your test drive today at Jaguar Winnipeg. Our team of Tesla specialists is here to answer any questions and guide you through the seamless purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of automotive history.
Please note:
1) With the summer performance tires this car cannot be test driven until road conditions permit.
2) Completion of Manitoba safety once purchased.
Call for further details at 204-452-8030.


Explore luxury at an affordable price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Land Rover Winnipeg.

Each vehicle is carefully inspected by our expert technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.

No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.

*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.

Visit us today or call for a personalized experience:

Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipeglandrover.com

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Yoke Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

2021 Tesla Model S