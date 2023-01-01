2021 Tesla Model Y

$56,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 6 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10621515

10621515 Stock #: 7735

7735 VIN: 5YJYGDED1MF110709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 7735

Mileage 56,668 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.