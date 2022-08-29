Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y

39,341 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

| Heated Wheel | Surround View Camera | Clean CarFax | Wireless Charging |

2021 Tesla Model Y

| Heated Wheel | Surround View Camera | Clean CarFax | Wireless Charging |

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,341KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9152323
  • Stock #: 97652

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 97652
  • Mileage 39,341 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Tesla Model Y with 39,341kms, Auto Pilot, Clean CarFax, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Surround View Cameras, Glass Roof, Wireless Charging, White Interior, Available Now at McNaught Buick GMC!The McNaught difference, what is it? First, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, and Nitrogen Filled Tires upon delivery! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1000-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us at 1000-1717 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

