2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD | FSD Capability
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
- Listing ID: 9423451
- Stock #: F4JW99
- VIN: 5YJYGDEEXMF184221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,795 KM
Vehicle Description
4.99% rate sale, but please hurry. 36 month term with zero down zero trade, oac
This 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's capable of 512 range in a single charge! It's equipped with features such as. Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Power tailgate, Fog lights, Heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System.
WARRANTY
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires June 18, 2025 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires June 18, 2029 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires June 18, 2029 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Primary photo is not representative of the actual vehicle, but remaining pictures are. Call for details or walk around video.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
