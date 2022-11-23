$73,807+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD | 7-SEATER |
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$73,807
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9423457
- Stock #: F4ME15
- VIN: 5YJYGAEE5MF262435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4ME15
- Mileage 40,672 KM
Vehicle Description
And limited time 4.99% rate sale! 36 month term with zero down zero trade, Oscar. Call for details by year end!
This Local 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD is powered by a Dual Electric Motor and 1-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera, Power tailgate, Fog lights, Heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated synthetic eco-leather seats, Basic Autopilot, Navigation System and so much more!
This Model Y also has the following optional features:
20" Induction Wheels = $2,600
White Seats = $1300
7 Seat Interior = $4,000
SPECS:
Autopilot
Black and White Premium Interior
Pearl White Multi-Coat (PPSW)
Premium Interior
20'' Induction Wheels
Long Range All-Wheel Drive
Seven Seat Interior
Supercharger Network Access + Pay-as-you-go
ACTIVE WARRANTY:
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires September 23, 2025 or 80,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires September 23, 2029 or 192,000 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires September 23, 2029 or 192,000 total kilometers
Primary photo is a stock picture and may not represent the actual vehicle. The remaining photos are the real vehicle.
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
