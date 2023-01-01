Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Tesla Model Y

62,757 KM

Details Description Features

$69,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2021 Tesla Model Y

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD AUTOPILOT FSD Local NO ACCIDENTS!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD AUTOPILOT FSD Local NO ACCIDENTS!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 9557098
  2. 9557098
  3. 9557098
  4. 9557098
  5. 9557098
  6. 9557098
  7. 9557098
  8. 9557098
  9. 9557098
  10. 9557098
  11. 9557098
  12. 9557098
  13. 9557098
  14. 9557098
Contact Seller

$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

62,757KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9557098
  • Stock #: 174679
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEE7MF174679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,757 KM

Vehicle Description

DUAL MOTOR LONG RANGE AWD, Premium pkg, Heated Leather Seats/Steering Wheel, Local MB car, NO ACCIDENTS, Factory Warranty June 2025, Mint Condition! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tonneau Cover
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Quad Seating
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 85,200 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model Y L...
 62,757 KM
$69,991 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 68,043 KM
$29,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory