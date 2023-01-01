Menu
2021 Tige Boats T3

0 KM

Details Description

$179,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tige Boats T3

2021 Tige Boats T3

400HP - INCLUDING TRAILER- 0 HOURS

2021 Tige Boats T3

400HP - INCLUDING TRAILER- 0 HOURS

Used
  • Listing ID: 10053147
  • Stock #: 6XF121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 3 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, and 2023! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Amazing condition! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

2021 Tige T3 Wake boat / surf boat. In like new condition, powered by a Raptor 400HP with 0 hours!

More details to come, call 2042927308 for more details!

