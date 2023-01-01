$179,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756
2021 Tige Boats T3
400HP - INCLUDING TRAILER- 0 HOURS
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$179,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10053147
- Stock #: 6XF121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 3 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, and 2023! Don't play the waiting game, our units are instock, no pre-order necessary!! Amazing condition! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
2021 Tige T3 Wake boat / surf boat. In like new condition, powered by a Raptor 400HP with 0 hours!
More details to come, call 2042927308 for more details!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
