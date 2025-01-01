Menu
Account
Sign In
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2021 Toyota 4Runner

64,612 KM

Details Description Features

$57,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12303494

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

Contact Seller

$57,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,612KM
VIN JTEKU5JRXM5839830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
ADAPTIVE

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 1 | Local | HUD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 1 | Local | HUD 35,117 KM $48,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus HS 250 h Premium for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Lexus HS 250 h Premium 208,771 KM $11,391 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 83,250 KM $19,821 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner