Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota 4Runner

7,901 KM

Details Description

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD Off Road Pro Venture

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD Off Road Pro Venture

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7799163
  2. 7799163
  3. 7799163
  4. 7799163
  5. 7799163
  6. 7799163
  7. 7799163
  8. 7799163
  9. 7799163
Contact Seller

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

7,901KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7799163
  • Stock #: F4994W
  • VIN: JTEHU5JR2M5842523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2015 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 61,419 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 30,123 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 42,184 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory