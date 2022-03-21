Menu
2021 Toyota 4Runner

19,186 KM

Details

$59,888

+ tax & licensing
$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2021 Toyota 4Runner

2021 Toyota 4Runner

SR5* 7 Seater/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/SXM

2021 Toyota 4Runner

SR5* 7 Seater/Reverse Camera/Heated Seats/SXM

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$59,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,186KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8961391
  Stock #: 25651
  VIN: JTENU5JR6M5909336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25651
  • Mileage 19,186 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * CLEAN CARFAX * SUNROOF, 4WD, 7 SEATER, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SXM, RUNNING BOARDS ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This 2021 Toyota 4RUNNER offers more than just RELIABILITY & OFF-ROAD Capability. Well equipped with SOLID INTERIOR and SPACIOUS CABIN. Features includes 7 SEATER, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 4WD, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
3RD ROW SEATING

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

