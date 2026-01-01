$24,590+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium Fresh Safety | Local Trade
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium Fresh Safety | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$24,590
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Oxide
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Floor Liners | Cloth | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Locks | Power Windows | Navigation | Bluetooth
The 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium stands out with its bold Bronze Oxide exterior, a distinctive colour that matches the vehicle's confident, angular styling. With a well-equipped interior featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and smart device integration, this is a hatchback that delivers genuine everyday comfort and tech-forward convenience in a compact footprint.
- Bronze Oxide exterior with Black/Blue interior a rare and striking combination
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
- Driver Monitoring Alert and Collision Mitigation-Front for added peace of mind
- Smart Device Integration with Bluetooth connectivity and voice activation
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and illuminated vanity mirrors
- 60-40 Folding Rear Seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
- Automatic High Beam headlights and a fixed rear wiper/defroster for all-season visibility
Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive at your convenience we're here to make the process easy and straightforward.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-837-5811