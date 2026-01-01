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Floor Liners | Cloth | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Locks | Power Windows | Navigation | Bluetooth The 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium stands out with its bold Bronze Oxide exterior, a distinctive colour that matches the vehicles confident, angular styling. With a well-equipped interior featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and smart device integration, this is a hatchback that delivers genuine everyday comfort and tech-forward convenience in a compact footprint. - Bronze Oxide exterior with Black/Blue interior a rare and striking combination - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort - Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving - Driver Monitoring Alert and Collision Mitigation-Front for added peace of mind - Smart Device Integration with Bluetooth connectivity and voice activation - Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and illuminated vanity mirrors - 60-40 Folding Rear Seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations - Automatic High Beam headlights and a fixed rear wiper/defroster for all-season visibility Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive at your convenience were here to make the process easy and straightforward. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2021 Toyota C-HR

82,002 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium Fresh Safety | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
14433010

2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium Fresh Safety | Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

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Contact Seller
Sale

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
82,002KM
VIN JTNKHMBX0M1128074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Oxide
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Floor Liners | Cloth | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Locks | Power Windows | Navigation | Bluetooth
The 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium stands out with its bold Bronze Oxide exterior, a distinctive colour that matches the vehicle's confident, angular styling. With a well-equipped interior featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, and smart device integration, this is a hatchback that delivers genuine everyday comfort and tech-forward convenience in a compact footprint.

- Bronze Oxide exterior with Black/Blue interior a rare and striking combination
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning for personalized comfort
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for relaxed highway driving
- Driver Monitoring Alert and Collision Mitigation-Front for added peace of mind
- Smart Device Integration with Bluetooth connectivity and voice activation
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and illuminated vanity mirrors
- 60-40 Folding Rear Seat for flexible cargo and passenger configurations
- Automatic High Beam headlights and a fixed rear wiper/defroster for all-season visibility

Ready to make it yours? Visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC or explore this vehicle online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca. You can reserve it, start your purchase online, or book a test drive at your convenience we're here to make the process easy and straightforward.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wing Spoiler
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligence and shift mode

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$24,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2021 Toyota C-HR