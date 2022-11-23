Menu
2021 Toyota Camry

5,000 KM

Details Description

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Toyota Camry

SE AWD - Heated Seats, Rmt Start, Only 5k... AS NEW!

2021 Toyota Camry

SE AWD - Heated Seats, Rmt Start, Only 5k... AS NEW!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

5,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9386314
  Stock #: SCV8105
  VIN: 4T1G11BK1MU042073

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # SCV8105
  Mileage 5,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AS NEW... ONLY 5,000 KMS! *** HEATED SEATS + UPGRADED REMOTE START!! *** LOCAL CAR W/ TOYOTA WARRANTY!!! *** No stories here! Just a great car at a great price. As new condition, full factory warranty remaining. Upgraded with a long-range aftermarket remote start system, excellent Carfax history, and yes... AWD! Leather bolstered seats......Multi-Stage Heated Seats......Adaptive Cruise Control......Colour-Matched Spoiler & Dual Exhaust......Android Auto & Apple Carplay......8-Way Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Rear View Camera......Lane Keep Assist......Auto High Beams......Bluetooth Handsfree Connectivity......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Keyless)......Automatic Climate Control......Mudflaps (Front & Rear)......Electronic Stability Control......Fuel Miser 2.5L 4 Cylinder (No turbo, no premium fuel required)......and Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels!

This 2021 Camry AWD comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, fitted Camry mats, and balance of 5 YEAR TOYOTA WARRANTY. As new condition, only 5000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $38,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
