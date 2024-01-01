$25,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE Local | Heated Seats | BLIS
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota has a winning formula with their small car formula. This Corolla LE has some awesome safety features and added comfort options to make every drive enjoyable. Come down and see it today!
- CVT Transmission
- Electric Parking Brake
- 8" Touchscreen
- Automatic Climate Controls
- Front Sun Visors with Extenders and Lamp
- Heated Front Seats
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- 16" Steel Wheels
- Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 - Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection, Lane Tracing Assist
- Automatic High Beams
- 1.8L, In-Line 4-Cylinder Engine with 189hp
- Front Wheel Drive
- Apple Carplay
- Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- Bi-LEd Headlamps
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
