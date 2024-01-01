Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025 Dealer permit #0025

2021 Toyota Corolla

49,372 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,372KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE4MP226882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
4.76 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip, continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable height, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, passenger seat manual adjustable recline and passenger seat manual adjustable vertical adjustment
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
7" Touch Screen
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatible and USB audio input
COROLLA LE UPGRADE PACKAGE -inc: Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Wheels: 16" Alloy, Wireless Charging, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Smart Key w/Push Button Start, Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 6,102 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander Limited No Accidents | Moonroof | CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Toyota Highlander Limited No Accidents | Moonroof | CarPlay 30,821 KM $53,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 53,006 KM $45,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla