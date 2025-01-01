Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

80,277 KM

Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack

Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
80,277KM
VIN JTNK4MBE1M3126087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # F6A49M
  • Mileage 80,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE! With only 80,277 km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle offers exceptional value for the savvy buyer.

- Manual transmission for an engaging driving experience
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine perfect for city and highway driving
- Sleek Super White exterior paired with a practical Black interior
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and driver monitoring
- Comfortable sport bucket seats with 6-way manual driver adjustment
- User-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
- Spacious hatchback design for added versatility

Experience the Corolla Hatchback's impressive performance and modern features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish compact car!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Exterior

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P195/65R15
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

