$23,280+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack
2021 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Black Pack
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$23,280
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # F6A49M
- Mileage 80,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE! With only 80,277 km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle offers exceptional value for the savvy buyer.
- Manual transmission for an engaging driving experience
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine perfect for city and highway driving
- Sleek Super White exterior paired with a practical Black interior
- Advanced safety features including collision mitigation and driver monitoring
- Comfortable sport bucket seats with 6-way manual driver adjustment
- User-friendly infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity
- Spacious hatchback design for added versatility
Experience the Corolla Hatchback's impressive performance and modern features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable and stylish compact car!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555