2021 Toyota Corolla

14,801 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

| No Accidents | 1 Owner | Backup Camera |

2021 Toyota Corolla

| No Accidents | 1 Owner | Backup Camera |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

14,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8113369
  Stock #: A10211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,801 KM

Vehicle Description

* Heated Front Seats * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * Bucket Seats * Keyless Entry * Cruise Control * 6 Speakers * Air Conditioning * Door Mirrors * Illuminated Entry * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Backup Camera * And More! FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

