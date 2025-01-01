Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2021 Toyota Highlander

56,433 KM

Details Description Features

$50,697

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12543167

2021 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

  1. 12543167
  2. 12543167
Contact Seller

$50,697

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,433KM
VIN 5TDDZRBH0MS067571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,433 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Tires: P235/55R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
11 Speakers
JBL Clari-Fi Audio System

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
8" Touch Screen
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
driver seat memory system and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Siri Eyes-Free
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
DRIVER EASY SPEAK
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
embedded traffic and weather and map updates
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Safety Connect (1 year trial)
Service Connect (10 year trial)
Remote Connect (1 year trial)
destination assist (1 year trial)
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
driver power variable cushion length
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats -inc: driver power adjustable lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited 5.99% O.A.C for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 5.99% O.A.C 57,451 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 5.99% O.A.C | Demo | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 5.99% O.A.C | Demo | 4,347 KM $59,937 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus | Sunroof | UConnect Theatre Group | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus | Sunroof | UConnect Theatre Group | 122,444 KM $24,906 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$50,697

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2021 Toyota Highlander