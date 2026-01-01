Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Toyota Highlander

92,754 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Highlander

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
14031759

2021 Toyota Highlander

Platinum

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
92,754KM
VIN 5TDFZRBHXMS151339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7J1JG
  • Mileage 92,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/55R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Used 2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus 12,949 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec Local | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Acura RDX Platinum Elite A-Spec Local | One Owner 39,339 KM $45,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Volvo XC60 B5 - Plus Climate | HK Sound for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Volvo XC60 B5 - Plus Climate | HK Sound 25,277 KM $53,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Toyota Highlander