$45,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 4 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10268856

10268856 Stock #: F563RX

F563RX VIN: 2T3R1RFVXMC232586

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 28,481 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 55 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.177 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and Stop and Start engine system (S&S) 511.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 225/65R17 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Convenience Clock Interior glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Tracker System Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs RAV4 XLE PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Driver Seat Memory System, Wheels: 19" Alloy, Tires: 235/55R19, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Engine Immobilizer Anti-Theft System, Radio: Audio Plus w/Remote, 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Remote Connect (1 year trial), Saf...

