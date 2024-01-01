Menu
Only 67,000 Km, Balance of Toyota Warranty, 4cyl, AWD, Auto, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple Car Play, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) Dealer Permit # 4273

2021 Toyota RAV4

67,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - Heated Seats/Camera/Bluetooth

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD - Heated Seats/Camera/Bluetooth

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,000KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV3MC173446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5287
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 67,000 Km, Balance of Toyota Warranty, 4cyl, AWD, Auto, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple Car Play, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

204-261-1847

2021 Toyota RAV4