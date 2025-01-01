Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Mileage! Key Features: - AWD - 8 Touch Screen - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - Backup Camera - Air Conditioning - Heated Seats - Power Windows - Heated Steering Wheel - Power Moonroof - Rain Sensing Wipers - Power Liftgate - Push Button Start Safety Features: - Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection - Dynamic Radar Cruise Control - Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection - Automatic High Beams - Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert And More! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2021 Toyota RAV4

49,380 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12854429

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 12854429
  2. 12854429
  3. 12854429
  4. 12854429
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,380KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV5MW121833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!
Key Features:
- AWD
- 8 Touch Screen
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- Air Conditioning
- Heated Seats
- Power Windows
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Power Liftgate
- Push Button Start


Safety Features:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

And More!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Distance Pacing
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

Used 2022 Honda Odyssey Touring DVD | Navigation | Leather | Cooled Seats for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Odyssey Touring DVD | Navigation | Leather | Cooled Seats 89,562 KM $45,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring Leather | Sunroof | Bluetooth 88,784 KM $25,635 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi Low Mileage | Leather | Navigation | 8 Pass for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi Low Mileage | Leather | Navigation | 8 Pass 54,133 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2021 Toyota RAV4