$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE Hybrid | Apple Carplay | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Key Features:
- AWD
- 8 Touch Screen
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Backup Camera
- Air Conditioning
- Heated Seats
- Power Windows
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Moonroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Power Liftgate
- Push Button Start
Safety Features:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
- Automatic High Beams
- Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
And More!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.
Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report
Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
