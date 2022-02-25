$50,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Trail | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
- Listing ID: 8285175
- Stock #: 260080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Rock w/Ice Edge Roof
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Local trade! Prepare to be impressed - pride of ownership is obvious in this 1 owner, low KM 2021 Toyota Rav4 All-Wheel Drive in highly desirable Trail Edition trim! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of luxurious features including: heated and ventilated leather seating, heated steering wheel, sunroof, navigation, remote starter, wireless charging, 19 inch rims, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure system, power tailgate and so much more!
Vehicle Features
