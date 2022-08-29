$49,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL AWD
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
$49,900
- Listing ID: 9109291
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV7MW227292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6145
- Mileage 13,630 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE and loaded 2021 Toyota Rav4 TRD TRAIL Edition AWD. Wrapped in the Magnetic Grey Metallic with the Optional contrasting ICE roof. Don't spend the same money for a base LE! This one has all the options and features you could want including heated front seats and steering wheel, power sunroof, Toyota safety suite, Keyless Go with pushbutton start and more! Low Lease and Finance payments available to fit any budget! - 2.5L 'FUEL EFFICIENT' 4 Cylinder engine - 8 speed automatic with Sport mode - TRD Trail Edition - AWD powertrain with Terrain Select - GPS nagivation - Power sunroof - Remote start - Dual zone auto climate control - Keyless Go keyless entry - Push button start - Cross traffic alert - Blind spot monitoring - Lane departure active steering assist - Adaptive cruise control - Hill decent control - Rear cross pedestrian alert - Heated front seats - Cooled front seats - Heated steering wheel - Heated washer fluid - Auto high beam assist - Backup camera - 7" Touchscreen infotainment system - Apple Car Play and Android Auto - AUX & USB audio - Bluetooth phone and media connectivity - Winter floor mats - Read below for more information What a rugged and good-looking SUV! This isn't your regular Rav4 so look closely before you buy another one. 2021 Toyota Rav4 TRD TRAIL Edition AWD with all the options and upgrades including all of the safety features for modern driving. This is a beautiful SUV with amazing fuel economy and is in like NEW condition with rugged off-road looks and capabilities! Pay less at the pump while still having the options for safety and convenience. This SUV has all you might want or not even know you need!! West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
