$49,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 6 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9109291

9109291 Stock #: 6145

6145 VIN: 2T3J1RFV7MW227292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6145

Mileage 13,630 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.