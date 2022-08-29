$37,739 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 8 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9173635

9173635 Stock #: F4T1WF

F4T1WF VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MW208820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 82,862 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 55 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.177 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and Stop and Start engine system (S&S) 499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Hill Descent Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Collision Mitigation-Front Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/include, driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Steel Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/body-colour surround Lip Spoiler LED brakelights WHEELS: 17" STEEL Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/65R17 AS Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers Wheels w/Hub Covers Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 225/65R17 Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 7" touch screen, 6 speakers and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 7" touch screen 6 speakers and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

