$37,739
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
$37,739
+ taxes & licensing
82,862KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9173635
- Stock #: F4T1WF
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MW208820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 82,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and Stop and Start engine system (S&S)
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/include, driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Steel Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Covers
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/65R17
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 7" touch screen, 6 speakers and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: 7" touch screen
6 speakers and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
