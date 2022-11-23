$38,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD | Android Auto | HTD Seats
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$38,000
- Listing ID: 9383635
- Stock #: F4UUUP
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC177361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,782 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 8-Speed Automatic AWD Magnetic Grey Metallic
Key Features:
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Cloth Seats
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Split Folding Rear Seat
- Windshield Wiper De-icer
Safety Features:
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Lane Departure Alert
- Automatic High-Beams
- Pre-collision System
- Blind Spot Monitors
Vehicle Features
