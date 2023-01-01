Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

26,234 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2021 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,234KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899828
  • Stock #: F51UNM
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFVXMW198934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,234 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,704.7 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround
Tires: 235/55R19
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver, manual adjustable passenger seats and driver memory system
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) w/Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA) Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

