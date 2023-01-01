$48,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 2 3 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blueprint

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 26,234 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 55 L Fuel Tank 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 3.177 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,704.7 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel 499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 19" Alloy Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks Chrome Grille w/Body-Colour Surround Tires: 235/55R19 Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver, manual adjustable passenger seats and driver memory system Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Birds Eye View Monitor Back-Up Camera Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) w/Intelligent Parking Assist (IPA) Front And Rear Parking Sensors Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) Convenience Clock Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna aux audio input jack Radio w/Seek-Scan 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features LIFT HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator recline 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

