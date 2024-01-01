$54,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
XLE
2021 Toyota Sienna
XLE
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$54,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Celestial Silver Metallic]
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24389
- Mileage 62,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times The Unflation Event! This September, were turning back the clock on rising prices and offering you incredible deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we understand the pressures of inflation, and weve curated a selection of vehicles that deflate the cost without compromising on quality. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre guaranteed to find a vehicle that gives you maximum value. Unbeatable September Offers: Weve cut down the prices to give you unbeatable savings this season. These deals are designed to defy inflation and get you more car for your money. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey as easy and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds the minimum provincial requirements and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride in prime condition and save money on maintenance. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to help you find your next car hassle-free. Focus on What Matters: The Unflation Event is all about putting more money back in your pocket while still driving home a reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicle. Dont let inflation hold you back. Join us for The Unflation Event and drive away in the car that perfectly fits your needsat a price that fits your budget. DLR 4080 8 Passenger, Leather, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power Seats, 17" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, Manitoba Safety Certified, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Hand Selected Used Cars, Priced Below Market w/ Technology!, All of our vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life" Program (approx $200/year savings), FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Apply for Financing on This Vehicle: https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane Departure Warning System, Leather steering wheel, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, SofTex Seat Trim, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE FWD Continuously Variable (ECVT) 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC Predawn Gray Mica Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161