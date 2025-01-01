$50,972+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna
LE AWD
Location
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
$50,972
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features
204-889-3700