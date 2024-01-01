Menu
Account
Sign In
<br /><br />Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2021 Toyota Tacoma

41,250 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4wd

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4wd

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11498957
  2. 11498957
  3. 11498957
  4. 11498957
  5. 11498957
  6. 11498957
  7. 11498957
  8. 11498957
  9. 11498957
  10. 11498957
  11. 11498957
  12. 11498957
  13. 11498957
  14. 11498957
  15. 11498957
  16. 11498957
  17. 11498957
  18. 11498957
  19. 11498957
  20. 11498957
  21. 11498957
  22. 11498957
  23. 11498957
  24. 11498957
  25. 11498957
  26. 11498957
  27. 11498957
  28. 11498957
  29. 11498957
  30. 11498957
  31. 11498957
  32. 11498957
  33. 11498957
  34. 11498957
  35. 11498957
  36. 11498957
  37. 11498957
  38. 11498957
  39. 11498957
  40. 11498957
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,250KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1MX059679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10366WAV
  • Mileage 41,250 KM

Vehicle Description



Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD - Htd Leatherette & Wheel, 8in Screen!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Cadillac XT4 Luxury AWD - Htd Leatherette & Wheel, 8in Screen!! 50,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Heated Seat & Wheel, 7in Screen!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Heated Seat & Wheel, 7in Screen!! 120,500 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Start!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD - Sunroof, Htd/Vent Lthr, Rmt Start!! 25,500 KM $60,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma