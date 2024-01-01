$44,999+ tax & licensing


2021 Toyota Tacoma
4wd
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4wd
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,250KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1MX059679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10366WAV
- Mileage 41,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5


204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494




