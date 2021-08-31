Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Tacoma

8,660 KM

Details Description Features

$55,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD* 4x4/Navigation/Heated Seats/Bluetooth/V6

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD* 4x4/Navigation/Heated Seats/Bluetooth/V6

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$55,996

+ taxes & licensing

8,660KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7914636
  • Stock #: 25251
  • VIN: 3TYCZ5AN2MT032675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25251
  • Mileage 8,660 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, ONLY PREVIOUS OWNER * 4x4, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, V6, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This virtually new Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport offers more than just RELIABILITY, POWER & STYLE. Well equipped with 4x4, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, V6, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, air conditioning, power windows, locks and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2014 Ford F-150 XLT*...
 153,197 KM
$25,997 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 51,820 KM
$21,996 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE*...
 84,798 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory