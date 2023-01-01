Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

47,023 KM

Details Description Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD SPORT PREMIUM

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab Auto TRD SPORT PREMIUM

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,023KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766120
  • Stock #: F51E72
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXMX067599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,023 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium V6 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Cement

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Key Features:
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Power Driver Seat
- Toyota Connected Services Capability
- Backup Camera
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Power Moonroof

Safety Features:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatic High-Beams
- Blind Spot Monitors


Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process to our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours!

Start your purchase online at birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for BIRCHWOOD TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

GUARDIAN PROTECTION:
- COSMETIC WHEEL PROTECTION
- PAINTLESS DENT REPAIR
- KEY/REMOTE REPLACEMENT
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
3.91 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i
Regular Ride Suspension -inc: rear leaf springs
430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
integrated storage
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Regular Composite Box Style
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Distance Pacing
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manually adjustable front seats w/driver lumbar support
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
1 USB input/charging port
Radio: Audio -inc: 1 audio auxiliary input jack
Android Auto and 7" touch screen

