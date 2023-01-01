2021 Toyota Tacoma

$51,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 0 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9766120

9766120 Stock #: F51E72

F51E72 VIN: 5TFDZ5BNXMX067599

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cement

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 47,023 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 3.91 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i Regular Ride Suspension -inc: rear leaf springs 430.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel integrated storage Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Regular Composite Box Style Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers Body-Coloured Fender Flares Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Distance Pacing Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Connected Services by Toyota Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manually adjustable front seats w/driver lumbar support Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Cloth Interior ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 1 USB input/charging port Radio: Audio -inc: 1 audio auxiliary input jack Android Auto and 7" touch screen

