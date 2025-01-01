Menu
The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2021 Toyota Tundra

198,985 KM

$40,000

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD OFF ROAD

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$40,000

Used
198,985KM
VIN 5TFDY5F12MX993103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 198,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
9 SPEAKERS
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Tires: 275/65R18 All Season -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: Audio Plus -inc: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
8" touch screen and SiriusXM satellite radio
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Class II trailer towing pkg-inc: hitch
4-pin connector

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

