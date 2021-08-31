Menu
2021 Toyota Tundra

7,420 KM

Details Description Features

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2021 Toyota Tundra

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD Sport Premium Package!

2021 Toyota Tundra

SR5 TRD Sport Premium Package!

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

7,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7861257
  • Stock #: F49XBR
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F11MX008239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,420 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2021 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport Premium CrewMax 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 5.7L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic

It's equipped with features such as Navigation, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Toyota Sensing Technology and much more! It also comes equipped with the Package below!


*** Tundra TRD Sport Premium Package ***

20" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Colour-Keyed Rear Bumper Ends
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Hood Scoop
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Leather Seat Trim
LED Headlamps & Fog Lamps
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote
Remote Connect
Safety Connect
Service Connect
Smart Key w/Push Button Start
Sport Tuned Shock Absorbers
Spray-In Bedliner

This Toyota Tundra has No Reported Accidents!


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,266 kgs (7,200 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
144 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
1265# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way manual passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

