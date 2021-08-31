This Local 2021 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport Premium CrewMax 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 5.7L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic
It's equipped with features such as Navigation, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Toyota Sensing Technology and much more! It also comes equipped with the Package below!
*** Tundra TRD Sport Premium Package ***
20" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Blind Spot Monitoring
Colour-Keyed Rear Bumper Ends
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Hood Scoop
Intelligent Clearance Sonar
Leather Seat Trim
LED Headlamps & Fog Lamps
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote
Remote Connect
Safety Connect
Service Connect
Smart Key w/Push Button Start
Sport Tuned Shock Absorbers
Spray-In Bedliner
This Toyota Tundra has No Reported Accidents!
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 3,266 kgs (7,200 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control