2021 Toyota Tundra

Listing ID: 7861257

7861257 Stock #: F49XBR

F49XBR VIN: 5TFDY5F11MX008239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 7,420 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Regular Ride Suspension Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery GVWR: 3,266 kgs (7,200 lbs) Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 144 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection 1265# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way manual passenger seat Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Pre-Collision System (pcs) Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

