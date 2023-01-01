$62,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
SR5 TRD Sport Premium
Birchwood Toyota
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$62,900
- Listing ID: 9705469
- Stock #: F4YFXJ
- VIN: 5TFDY5F10MX039921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4YFXJ
- Mileage 5,591 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport Premium 5.7L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Barcelona Red Metallic
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
One Owner!
Toyota Certified Used Vehicle
Key Features:
- Navigation
- Toyota Connected Services Capability
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Heated Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Push Button Start
- Power Driver Seat
- Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control
Safety Features:
- Lane Departure Alert
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatic High-Beams
- Blind Spot Monitors w/ Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Vehicle Features
