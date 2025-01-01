Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2021 Toyota Venza

34,945 KM

Details

$42,899

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza

XLE

12175219

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,945KM
VIN JTEAAAAH8MJ007396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coastal Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$42,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2021 Toyota Venza