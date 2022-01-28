Menu
2021 Toyota Venza

6,000 KM

$51,600

+ tax & licensing
$51,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD Hybrid - New Style! Only 6k & Toyota Warranty

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE AWD Hybrid - New Style! Only 6k & Toyota Warranty

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$51,600

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8165143
  Stock #: SCV6620
  VIN: JTEAAAAH4MJ016890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS NEW! HYBRID XLE AWD W/ TOYOTA WARRANTY! *** HEATED STEERING + HEATED SEATS!! *** JBL PREMIUM STEREO + NAVIGATION PACKAGE!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2021 Toyota Venza Hybrid comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory TOYOTA WARRANTY, cargo cover and fitted Venza mats. Yes... only 6,000 kilometers and absolutely like new in all respects! Now on sale for just $51,600 with financing and extended warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

