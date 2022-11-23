2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Sale $49,219 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435099

9435099 Stock #: F4VWPT

F4VWPT VIN: 1V2BR2CA6MC556637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4VWPT

Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 3.60 Axle Ratio Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,018 lbs) 73.9 L Fuel Tank 490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels: 8J x 20" Capricorn Alloy Tires: 255/50R20 105T All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Cargo Net Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Side Assist Blind Spot Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) and Rear Traffic Alert Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.