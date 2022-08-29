$31,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-788-1100
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
204-788-1100
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9238897
- Stock #: 278620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,730 KM
Vehicle Description
* Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto w/ Wireless Connectivity * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Start/Stop Engine System * Hill Hold Assist * Cloth Seats * Power Recline Front Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Summer Mats
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From St James Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.