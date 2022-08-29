Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

22,730 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Comfortline | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

22,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9238897
  • Stock #: 278620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,730 KM

Vehicle Description

* Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto w/ Wireless Connectivity * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Start/Stop Engine System * Hill Hold Assist * Cloth Seats * Power Recline Front Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles * LED Daytime Running Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Summer Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
PLATINUM GRAY METALLIC
Requires Subscription
TITAN BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

