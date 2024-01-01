Menu
Only 46,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) Dealer Permit # 4273

2021 Volkswagen Passat

46,000 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
HIGHLINE AUTO

Location

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,000KM
VIN 1VWBA7A33MC016105

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C100
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 46,000 Km, 4 Cyl, Auto, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

Dealer Permit # 4273

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

