Local Lease Return! Come see why the S90 is Volvos flagship vehicle! Advanced - Power tailgate - Head-up display - 360° camera Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Sim Card - Protection package - Park Assist Pilot - 20 8-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Bowers & Wilkins audio system Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo S90

29,350 KM

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
Inscription Advanced | Bowers

11948340

Inscription Advanced | Bowers

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Used
29,350KM
VIN LVYA22ML5MP222845

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,350 KM

Local Lease Return! Come see why the S90 is Volvo's flagship vehicle!
Advanced
- Power tailgate
- Head-up display
- 360° camera

Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Sim Card
- Protection package
- Park Assist Pilot
- 20 8-Multi Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Bowers & Wilkins audio system
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
IntelliSafe Assist - Pilot Assist

Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Genuine wood door panel insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
4 way lumbar support and cushion extension
Genuine Wood Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: driver and passenger's seat w/memory

