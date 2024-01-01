Menu
Advanced - Headlight cleaning - IntelliSafe Assist - 360° camera - Power outlet, luggage compartment - Wireless mobile phone charging Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Protection package - 20 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Mud Flaps: Front & Rear

2021 Volvo XC40

48,430 KM

$46,799

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric Local

2021 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric Local

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$46,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,430KM
VIN YV4ED3UR2M2581755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5X8GN
  • Mileage 48,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Advanced
- Headlight cleaning
- IntelliSafe Assist
- 360° camera
- Power outlet, luggage compartment
- Wireless mobile phone charging

Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Protection package
- 20 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
AT&T Sensus Connect In-Car WiFi w/3 Month Trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 1-Speed Electric Drive Train -inc: start/stop and adaptive shift
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Heated Front Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory
power passenger seat and 4-way lumbar support
2 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 78 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$46,799

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Volvo XC40