Ultra Low Kilometers on this real nice XC40! Climate - Heated windscreen washer nozzles - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Load Securing Net - Sim Card - Polestar - Protection package - 20 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC40

26,664 KM

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

R-Design Climate | Polestar

2021 Volvo XC40

R-Design Climate | Polestar

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,664KM
VIN YV4162UM9M2509779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra Low Kilometers on this real nice XC40!
Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Load Securing Net
- Sim Card
- Polestar
- Protection package
- 20 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
AT&T Sensus Connect In-Car WiFi w/3 Month Trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Convenience

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Front Heated Comfort Seats -inc: power adjustable driver's seat w/memory
power adjustable passenger's seat w/height and length adjustment and 4 way power adjustable lumbar support

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Volvo XC40