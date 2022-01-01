Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Volvo XC40

7,851 KM

Details Description Features

$55,865

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,865

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC40

2021 Volvo XC40

Momentum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volvo XC40

Momentum

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 8092780
  2. 8092780
  3. 8092780
  4. 8092780
  5. 8092780
  6. 8092780
  7. 8092780
  8. 8092780
  9. 8092780
  10. 8092780
  11. 8092780
  12. 8092780
  13. 8092780
  14. 8092780
  15. 8092780
  16. 8092780
  17. 8092780
  18. 8092780
  19. 8092780
  20. 8092780
  21. 8092780
  22. 8092780
  23. 8092780
  24. 8092780
  25. 8092780
Contact Seller

$55,865

+ taxes & licensing

7,851KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8092780
  • Stock #: F4BKJD
  • VIN: YV4162UK3M2532344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultra low kilometer one owner XC40 here! Beautiful color and climate neutral interior!
Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel

Premium Package
- Passenger Power Seat
- Electronic Climate Control
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests
- Sensus Navigation w/ Road Sign Information
- Keyless Entry

- 19" 5-Spoke White Alloy Wheels
- Load Securing Net
- Mechanical Cushion Extension, Front Seats
- Protection Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
54 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,220 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L I4 Direct-Injected Turbocharged (PIO)
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
AT&T Sensus Connect In-Car WiFi w/3 Month Trial Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Cushion Tilt
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
330w Regular Amplifier
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2017 Dodge Journey S...
 30,118 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC60 R-De...
 29,315 KM
$53,899 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 18,922 KM
$56,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory