2021 Volvo XC40

Ultra low kilometer one owner XC40 here! Beautiful color and climate neutral interior!
Climate Package
- Heated Wiper Blades
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Premium Package
- Passenger Power Seat
- Electronic Climate Control
- Park Assist Front and Rear
- HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Grocery Bag Holder
- Electric Folding Rear Headrests
- Sensus Navigation w/ Road Sign Information
- Keyless Entry
- 19" 5-Spoke White Alloy Wheels
- Load Securing Net
- Mechanical Cushion Extension, Front Seats
- Protection Package
- Panoramic Sunroof
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
54 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection