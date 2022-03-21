$47,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-0756
2021 Volvo XC40
Momentum Premium | Climate | 19's
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$47,777
- Listing ID: 8868680
- Stock #: F4NCNP
- VIN: YV4162UK9M2601036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 17,123 KM
Vehicle Description
NO CHARGE 2 YEAR 160,000 KILOMETER EXTENDED WARRANTY!
Premium
- Power folding outer rear head restraints
- Sensus Navigation
- Two-zone climate system
- Power operated passenger seat
- Rear and front park assist
- HomeLink® and automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass
- Keyless entry with hands-free power tailgate opening and closing
- Foldable load floor with cargo divider and grocery bag holder
Climate
- Heated windscreen washer nozzles
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Load Securing Net
- 19 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Protection package **
- Mud Flaps
- Panoramic roof
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Dealer permit #5564
Vehicle Features
