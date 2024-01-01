Menu
Volvo Canada Lease Return! Climate - Heated windscreen wiper blades - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel - Mud Flaps: Front & Rear - Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel - Air Quality with advanced air cleaner - 21 5-Triple Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel - Luggage Cover - Protection package Sim Card Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC60

56,484 KM

$39,987

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | 21's

11931206

2021 Volvo XC60

R-Design Climate | 21's

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$39,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,484KM
VIN LYVA22RM8MB790589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Volvo Canada Lease Return!
Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

- Mud Flaps: Front & Rear
- Bumper Cover - Stainless Steel
- Air Quality with advanced air cleaner
- 21 5-Triple Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Luggage Cover
- Protection package
Sim Card
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
City Safety Front Cross Traffic Mitigation

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support
Heated Front Contour Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

