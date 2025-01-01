Menu
Local Lease Return with no accidents! Climate - Heated windscreen wiper blades - Heated rear seats - Heated steering wheel Advanced - Head-up display - IntelliSafe Assist - 360° camera - Power outlet, luggage compartment - Interior high level illumination - Wireless mobile phone charging Premium - Sensus Navigation - HomeLink® - Power folding outer rear head restraints - Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass - Rear and front park assist Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer permit #5564

2021 Volvo XC60

52,437 KM

Details Description

$37,899

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60

Momentum Advanced | No Accidents

12222468

2021 Volvo XC60

Momentum Advanced | No Accidents

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,437KM
VIN LYVA22RK2MB670379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Maroon Brown/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F62HKY
  • Mileage 52,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Lease Return with no accidents!
Climate
- Heated windscreen wiper blades
- Heated rear seats
- Heated steering wheel

Advanced
- Head-up display
- IntelliSafe Assist
- 360° camera
- Power outlet, luggage compartment
- Interior high level illumination
- Wireless mobile phone charging

Premium
- Sensus Navigation
- HomeLink®
- Power folding outer rear head restraints
- Automatically dimmed inner rear-view mirror with compass
- Rear and front park assist
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$37,899

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Volvo XC60